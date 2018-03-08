Liverpool Starlet to Miss the Rest of Season Following Second Ankle Operation

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster will not play again this season after having to undergo another operation on his injured ankle.

The 17-year-old landed awkwardly whilst playing for the club's Under-23s in January, and had to have surgery on his damaged ligaments.

Matt King/GettyImages

His expected recovery time was set at around four months, but now as reported by the Liverpool Echo, the star has suffered a set-back and has gone under the knife again.

Brewster also injured his knee at the same time and needed an operation to repair the damaged meniscus, rendering him unable to feature again this season.

The news will come as a blow to managers Steven Gerrard and Neil Critchley, who both would have wanted Brewster to have a strong finish to the season after a fine 2017.

Matt King/GettyImages

Brewster, who learned on Wednesday that UEFA would be dropping the racism allegations he filed against Spartak Moscow Under-19 captain Leonid Mironov, will now have time to recuperate and is targeting pre-season for his return, where he will be hoping to make his mark and potentially move up to the first team next season.

The Chadwell Heath-born striker, who won the World Cup with England's Young Lions and finished as the tournament's top scorer, is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League but will be encouraged by Jurgen Klopp's faith shown in youth players previously such as Ben Woodburn, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.

