Man Utd Accused of 'Slow' De Gea Contract Talks As Real Continue to Monitor Situation

David De Gea is reportedly growing tired of Manchester United's 'slow' approach over offering him an improved contract as Real Madrid continue to be linked with him.

Duncan Castles, writing for Yahoo Sport, has claimed that the goalkeeper is slightly miffed over United's inability to speed up negotiations over fresh terms as they look to tie him down to a long-term deal.

De Gea has 16 months left to run on his current contract at Old Trafford and has been interesting Real for a number of seasons due to his impressive form.

The Spain international is keen to commit his future to United, and the club agree that De Gea should be paid much more handsomely given that he has been chosen as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League in four of the past five seasons.

However, United seem to be stalling over face-to-face discussions with De Gea and his agent, which isn't a surprise when you consider that the Red Devils have a history of letting players' contracts run down slightly more than necessary before offering them a new contract.

That has led to a source close to De Gea to allege that the shot stopper feels that talks are dragging on way too long.

The source said: “They are too slow. It’s always like this.”

If Real were to catch wind of this situation then it is likely that they could be boosted in their supposed attempts to try and prise him away from England's top flight.

Los Blancos were on the cusp of signing De Gea back in August 2015 before United pulled the plug on the deal at the last moment - both sides blaming each other over the failure to get the deal over the line.

Real club president Florentino Perez is on the lookout for a new keeper as he eyes a replacement for current number one Keylor Navas after he failed to convince Athletic star Kepa Arrizabalaga to move to Santiago Bernabeu in January.

It is unclear where United, Real and De Gea go from here but it will most likely lead to the 26-year-old being handed a bumper new deal to keep him in Manchester, despite Real's continued interest.



