Man Utd Look to Ward Off Juventus Interest by Offering Anthony Martial New Contract Extension

Manchester United are believed to be preparing to resume contract talks with their forward Anthony Martial, as the club look to ward off interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

As reported by the Times, Juventus have ear-marked the 22-year-old as a primary target for the summer transfer window - as they look to add some youth to their ageing squad.

Martial's current deal has less than 16 months left, and United are thought to be prepared to offer the Frenchman a 12-month extension to ensure he remains at Old Trafford for the time being.

6 - Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku have combined for 6 Premier League goals this season (3 assists each for each other); no @ManUtd duo have combined for more in a single Premier League campaign. Wavelength. pic.twitter.com/YQfT1fE1c9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2018

Martial has continued his role as an impact-substitution this season, and has impressed with nine goals and five assists in 26 appearances. England international Marcus Rashford has been battling Martial for a starting spot all season, and both players will be mindful that a lack of regular first-team football will harm their chances of playing in this summer's World Cup.

United are likely to soon have to pay his former club a further €10m when he scores his 25th goal for the club - as the tenacious forward has currently notched up 24 for his side. Given the additional money the club are investing in Martial, they are unlikely to be willing to sell him in the summer, and Juventus may well have to look further afield for a talented new youngster.





Meanwhile, the Red Devils' star keeper David de Gea is reportedly miffed with the club's apparently laboured approach to offering him a new contract, with the talks believed to be progressing slowly. Real Madrid are rumoured to be monitoring the situation closely, as they are likely to target the former Atlético man as they look to overhaul their squad in the summer.