PSG May Face Financial Fair Play Sanctions After Champions League Exit at the Hands of Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain's spending will come under the scrutiny of UEFA after their exit in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, with reports suggesting that the ruling body will start investigations in the coming days.

PSG exited the competition after a 2-5 aggregate loss to Spanish giants Real Madrid, and have not got past the quarter final stage since the 1994/95 season.

Julian Draxler not holding back re Emery. Told @ZDFsport he was “surprised and a bit angry” about being ready to come on, only to be told to return to the bench when PSG made it 1:1. “I don’t know what was going on. That was insensitive and I didn’t understand it.” — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) March 7, 2018

President Nasser Al-Khelaifi took over the Parisian club seven years ago, and since then the club has spent near on £1b on trying to win the Champions League. Spanish outlet Marca are now reporting that UEFA are keen to have a closer look at where the spending money is coming from.

The report also claims that PSG boss Unai Emery is almost certain to lose his job after the defeat to Real, with previous reports claiming that Real boss Zinedine Zidane is being targeted as a replacement

The early exit from the UEFA Champions League, means that the club will not receive as bigger windfall from the competition as they expected, therefore putting them under more pressure from UEFA to trim their squad.





The governing body has already warned the French club about their spending, leading them to sell winger Lucas Moura to Tottenham in January, and they may have to make more sales in order to satisfy UEFA.

Big money has been spent on names such as Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Neymar and Edinson Cavani, amongst others, but they have failed to make the desired impact for the club at a European level.





PSG now turn their attention to trying to increase their lead at the top of Ligue 1, when they face Mets at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.