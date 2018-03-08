Report Claims Fulham Prodigy Ryan Sessegnon Has Already Chosen Spurs Over Man Utd & Liverpool

A report has claimed that Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon has already made his choice over the Premier League club to join next summer - with Tottenham Hotspur believed to be his preferred option over the likes of Man Utd, Man City, and Liverpool.

As per the Mirror, the 17-year-old is eager to move to a bigger club next season, but is wary of seeing his first-team football opportunities cut short. Given Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino's reputation for developing and playing youngsters, Sessegnon is believed to have identified the north Londoners as the ideal club to nurture his abilities and take him on to the next level.

Sessegnon's impressive form for Fulham in the Championship has seen him become one of the most coveted young talents in English football, and the Premier League elite are set to scramble for his services in the summer.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Playing on the left wing, Sessegnon has scored 14 goals for his side this season, including a stunning hat-trick against Sheffield United.

The England under-19 international is thought to be worth around £55m, an arguably staggering fee for such a young player. However, Sessegnon undoubtably has a bright future ahead of him, and has even been rumoured to be being considered for a shock call-up to England's senior side for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Meanwhile, Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini aimed a dig at Spurs after his side beat Spurs at Wembley to claim a 4-3 aggregate win in the Champions League. The Italian icon contended that that despite Mauricio Pochettino's side's attractive style of football, the club historically struggles to turn their impressive play into big wins when it really matters.