Roberto Firmino Names His Ideal Opponents for Next Week's Champions League Quarters

Roberto Firmino has insisted that Liverpool have no one to fear in the Champions League quarter final draw next Friday.

Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw with Porto on Tuesday, meaning that they sailed through to the quarter finals with a aggregate score of 5-0.

8 - Liverpool progress to the last eight of the Champions League for the first time since 08/09 (when they were eventually knocked out by Chelsea). Cruising. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2018

The draw will now allow teams from the Premier League to face each other, meaning that Liverpool could face Manchester City or possibly Chelsea or Manchester United - depending on their results next week.

Liverpool are unbeaten so far in the Premier League against all of their potential English opponents, and while teammate Emre Can said that he would prefer to avoid fellow English sides, Firmino seemed more confident.

"Yes, we'd like a draw against an English club. Why not?" He answered (via Sky Sports). "We have shown in the past few seasons we can beat all the English clubs. Our record is good against them.

"We feel we have played well against the top English clubs and shown we can beat them but we are not afraid of anyone in the draw."

The 26-year-old has seven goals in eight appearances in the competition so far this season, and has claimed that the Reds team will go into any tie full of confidence, whoever they draw.

"We are not concerned who we get, we don't mind. A top Spanish club? We are not afraid. I don't think we have anything to fear from any side now."

"We are a good team, we can play against the big Spanish teams, and we feel we can be a match for them. You have to play against the big teams."