Sadio Mane Insists Liverpool 'Can Beat Anyone' as Man Utd Crunch Clash Approaches

Sadio Mane reckons Liverpool can beat any side in the world on their day, as the team prepare to take on rivals Manchester United this weekend.

The Reds travel to Old Trafford on Saturday for the early kick-off, and are just two points behind their opponents in the Premier League table.

It is arguably one of the biggest games of the season so far, with the race for second a huge point of interest with Manchester City highly likely at this point to claim the title.

"We can beat anyone" - Sadio Mane pic.twitter.com/xjBhQp2UVp — Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) March 7, 2018

Jurgen Klopp's side are riding high at the moment and have just booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Porto 5-0 over two legs, and Mane has acknowledged that confidence is surging through the dressing room at the moment.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "It will not be easy but I've always said we can beat any team in the world. Honestly they [United] are one of the best teams in England, of course in the world also, but we are as well.

"It's the dream for every single player to play this kind of game so everyone is looking forward to it."

On a personal note, Mane will be looking to continue his recent run of great form. The Senegal international has scored five goals in his last four games and appears to be back to his best following some early season inconsistency and injury problems.

In-form goalkeeper Loris Karius added: "Of course they have a good squad and we have respect for them, but we don't fear anyone.

"We're really confident, looking at ourselves and our own abilities, we know we can beat them."