Schalke 04 Aim to Sign Juventus Loanee to Permanent Deal After Strong Start in Germany

Pleased with his stellar start in Germany, Schalke 04 reportedly want to sign Juventus loanee Marko Pjaca to a permanent deal.

The Croatian signed for the Miners in January in a short term loan deal which will keep him at the club until the end of the season. Pjaca has scored twice in five appearances for Schalke, and seems to have hit his stride at his new club.

Calciomercato state that according to reports from Germany, Schalke want to keep Pjaca beyond the end of the season. While there is no option to buy in his current deal, it is thought that the winger himself is open to the move.

Pjaca was signed by Juventus from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2016. Juve paid €23m for the Croatian, making him the most expensive sale from the Croatian First Football League. However, in March of 2017 Pjaca suffered an ACL injury while on international duty with Croatia. He was ruled out for six months, and was swiftly sent out on loan after recovering from the injury.

Juventus are yet to reap the rewards of the 22-year-old and are reportedly reluctant to let the winger leave permanently. Meanwhile Schalke are having to contend with speculation surrounding the future of Max Meyer. The contract rebel has been the subject of a lot of interest from other clubs, with Atletico Madrid emerging as contenders for the player's signature.

🔵🇭🇷 Marko Pjaca (22) has only started two games since his move to Schalke and has scored in both them games when he has started.



2️⃣ Starts

2️⃣ Goals



Start him! 🔋 pic.twitter.com/fHgTv5XItj — SidelineScouted (@SidelineScouted) March 3, 2018

Pjaca could be kept as the long term replacement for Meyer should the young German leave the club. Schalke lead the chasing pack behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.





Only four points separate them with sixth place RB Leipzig and will look to Pjaca to maintain his good form through to the end of the season.