VIDEO: Ex-Arsenal Wojciech Szczesny Spotted Giving Mocking Gesture to Spurs Fans After Juventus Win

Once a Gunner always a Gunner. Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was spotted mocking Tottenham fans with a 'chin-up' gesture after Juventus sent them crashing out of the Champions League.

Son Heung-min came close to sending Spurs through after his effort in the first-half gave his side the advantage for the first time in the tie. Juventus came from behind to win 2-1 at Wembley thanks to goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paolo Dybala.

Szczesny was on the bench for Juve's victory, but that didn't stop him from relishing in the moment of defeating his former bitter local rivals:

He's always a Gooner is Szczesny pic.twitter.com/rxViTCNZZQ — Met. (@AFCMet) March 7, 2018

Szczesny joined Arsenal's youth setup in 2006 and rose through the ranks up to the first-team. The 27-year-old got his chance in the first-team after Lukasz Fabianski and Manuel Almunia sustained injuries. He quickly became first-choice between the sticks for the Gunners and enjoyed three and a half seasons as Arsenal's number one.

It was not until the arrival of Petr Cech that Szczesny would lose his place in the starting lineup. A fan favourite, Szczesny was sold to Juventus in 2017 €12.2m, much to the dismay of many Arsenal fans. He had spent the two seasons prior on loan at Roma.

Szczesny showed Arsenal fans that he still has love for his former club with his mocking gesture towards the Spurs fans above the tunnel. He also followed that up with an Instagram post celebrating Juve's victory with the hashtag 'north London is red.'

His former club are also in European action on Thursday night. Arsenal travel to Italy to play AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.