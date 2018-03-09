Alex McLeish Confirms Man Utd Youngster Is Set for First Scotland Call-Up Against Costa Rica

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will be called up to represent Scotland for their upcoming friendly against Costa Rica, boss Alex McLeish has confirmed.

The 21-year-old opted to feature for the Tartan Army over England - the country of his birth - after qualifying for the national side through his Scottish grandparents.

Scott McTominay has chosen to represent Scotland over England at International level.



Joey Barton's response?

"He must have decided he wants all his summer's off..."

😂 pic.twitter.com/mbg65bzRmg — BetVictor (@BetVictor) March 5, 2018

The Red Devils playmaker, who has impressed the former Aston Villa manager with his recent performances in the Premier League, possesses the "passion" needed to play for the country according to his new international coach.

"He will be in the squad", McLeish told Sky Sports when quizzed about McTominay's involvement against Costa Rica on March 23.

BREAKING: Alex McLeish confirms Scott McTominay will be in Scotland squad to play Costa Rica on March 23. #SSN pic.twitter.com/5cLLLf4rUz — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 9, 2018

"I don't think that's the world's best-kept secret at this particular moment.

"Scott was very receptive. I looked him in the eye and he gave me passion about playing for Scotland. I saw the passion and I really felt that we had nailed it that day."

Although the English-born midfielder is set to feature for Scotland, he will still be eligible to represent the Three Lions even past the Costa Rica showdown, with rules stating he must play a role in a competitive fixture to halt another national allegiance.

6 month ago it was Scott who?6 month later it is Scott McTominay who has played for @ManUtd and will play for Scotland 👏well done. — Lou Macari (@LouMacari10) March 6, 2018

"Of course he has to play a competitive game but if we can get him playing in the friendlies, he can see what it's all about", added McLeish.

"We can hopefully have some good performances. Obviously winning is the big thing and then Scott can be a part of it.

"He's had some great games with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. He's only 21, he's not got all the answers - I'm 59, at my last count, and I've not got all the answers but hopefully he'll get more right than wrong."