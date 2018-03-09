Bayern Boss Admits Interest in Arsenal & Tottenham Target Ahead of Summer Transfer Battle

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has admitted that Bordeaux winger Malcom is 'in the focus' of his club as they plan their summer transfer activity.

This news will come as a blow for Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, who have both been linked with moves for Malcom in months gone by.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

"He's certainly in the focus of our scouting department, like many other players as well," Heynckes told Sport Bild. “[Sporting director] Hasan Salihamidzic has very clear ideas and is driving forward the plans for next season.

“He knows exactly who is in our sights and which players he would like to have. He has high quality players in mind.”

Both of the north London teams were expected to reignite their interest in the 21-year-old this summer, after they failed to secure his signature in the January transfer window.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Brazilian winger Malcom admitted in January that he would like to leave the Ligue 1 outfit in the summer, and said he will use the coming months to make his final decision on which club he will join.

"Yes, there was a promise that I will be negotiating in June," he said. "I will choose the team, and Bordeaux will let me go. I already said that I would have liked to leave this winter to meet new challenges. But I must also remember that Bordeaux helped me a lot.

"I gave my word to Bordeaux that I will continue [with the club] to be able to have more time to choose my future club. These next three or four months will make a big difference."



