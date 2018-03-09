Diego Simeone Refuses to Comment on PSG Job Links After Atletico Madrid Europa League Win

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone refused to discuss speculation linking him the Paris Saint-Germain job after his side placed one foot in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday evening.

PSG manager Unai Emery looks destined for the sack after Atleti's city rivals, Real Madrid, strolled past the French outfit 5-2 on aggregate in their Champions League last-16 tie earlier this week, marking the second consecutive season they have exited the competition at the stage to a La Liga giant.

Atletico Madrid as a club will never move forward anymore with Simeone. — Rk (@RkFutbol) March 4, 2018

Reports in France have claimed Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is to meet with the club's Qatari owners regarding the seemingly upcoming vacant managerial position; however, there has also been speculation that the Wanda Metropolitano head coach is a frontrunner.

But following his side's 3-0 Europa League last-16 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday evening, in which Diego Costa, Koke and a stunning striker from Saul Niguez secured the victory, Simeone was eager to dodge any questions that came his way regarding the Paris job links.

"Celta Vigo", he replied when asked about the PSG position, referring to Atleti's next La Liga opponents, as quoted by Goal.

The Argentine took over the Spanish capital club in 2011 and has since secured both the Europa League and league titles as well as losing out in a pairing of Champions League finals.

It's all going to plan. Arsenal cruising through to the Europa League latter stages only to be beaten by Atletico Madrid in the semi final or final. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) March 8, 2018

However, despite the long-term project feel, the 47-year-old has consistently been linked with a move away from Madrid, with Everton also believed to be showing interest this summer as they look to call an end on Sam Allardyce's reign.