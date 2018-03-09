Former Newcastle Goalkeeper Admits Hopes for Magpies to Go Down in Order to Force Mike Ashley Out

Former Newcastle and West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has revealed which of his former sides he would prefer to see relegated, if he had to choose.

The 49-year-old told ESPN. for whom he is currently doing punditry work, (via Chronicle Live) that he would prefer to see the Magpies relegated to the Championship, as he is not a fan of controversial owner Mike Ashley.

Martin Samuel: "There will still be some Newcastle fans who think Mike Ashley is doing a pretty solid job."



I know of literally no Newcastle fans who feel this way, Martin. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) February 26, 2018

Shaka Hislop joined Kevin Keegan's Newcastle United for £2m in 1995, and played in the North East for three years before Harry Redknapp moved to sign him for West Ham United.

When asked who he would prefer to see facing relegation, Hislop gave his strong views on Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.

“I have picked Newcastle [to be relegated out of the two] and I’ll tell you why.

“Because I think that would force Mike Ashley to sell and I think you will not see the best of Newcastle again until Mike Ashley sells. In case you haven’t gathered, I’m not much of a Mike Ashley fan. I love Rafa Benitez, I really do.”

Newcastle currently sit two points above the Premier League relegation zone, with a tally of 29 points so far. They are above Crystal Palace in 18th, who have 27 points.

The Magpies face Southampton on Saturday, a game which could prove vital as the Premier League has another extremely relegation battle heading into the final two months of the season. Five sides, including Newcastle, currently sit within three points of the Premier League drop zone.