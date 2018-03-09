Gary Neville Backtracks on Comments Made Over Liverpool Defender's Ability

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has been made to eat his words after making claims regarding Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson's ability - although he didn't fully admit it.

Robertson, who joined the Reds from Hull City in the summer, has been quite brilliant this season, having replaced Alberto Moreno at left-back. And he has managed to keep the Spanish full-back on the fringes, despite his return to full health.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

He doesn't appear to be going anywhere just yet and is very likely to start against Manchester United - Neville's old club - on Saturday, having recovered from a knock in time to be deemed fit for the top-four clash.

Neville, who is actually one of the fairest judges of talent on television, has been quite unbiased since moving to the world of reporting and analysis. And while he says he still reckons Robertson has a long way to go, he admitted that he has been impressed with the 23-year-old's performances following his premature review.

Gary Neville 'corrects' himself over comments he made about Liverpool star Andrew Robertson https://t.co/Bgt4qOLSVH pic.twitter.com/K2YrsT6dIX — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 9, 2018

"We comment a lot on players in this job, and I actually made a – not a derogatory comment about Robertson – but I said I didn't think he was good enough really earlier on in the season," Neville said in quotes cited by the Mirror.





"I thought he was more of the same as Moreno - better going forward, not quite good defensively.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I have to say that, in the six months – and he's still got a long way to go – he has proven me, not wrong, but I do feel as though I have to correct myself.

"He has impressed me a lot and has done better than I ever imagined he would, in both sides of the game."