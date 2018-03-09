Germany Star Marco Reus Insists He Won't Miss Out on World Cup Through Injury

Borussia Dortmund and Germany star winger Marco Reus has vowed that injury problems won't keep him out of this year's World Cup.

The oft-injured attacker was forced to watch on from the sidelines while Die Mannschaft went on to win the tournament in Brazil in 2014 and was also unavailable for their Euro 2016 exploits.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Having returned from a serious knee injury suffered last May, the 28-year-old has said that fitness issues won't be the reason for his absence from the World Cup if he isn't called up.

Reus, who spent a total of 259 days out with his latest injury, sat down for an interview with bundesliga.com and revealed that he was happy to be back playing football again.

"I'm pleased that I'm able to help the team and that I'm out on the pitch again," he exclaimed. "I’m happy that I can enjoy my football again.”

The player was asked about his desire to play in the upcoming World Cup and outlined his desire to be a part of the squad, also revealing regular contact with Germany head coach Joachim Low.

Marco Reus has his sights set on Russia 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9Wgzn9qsG2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 9, 2018

"I'll look forward to it when we get there," he replied. "My excitement will grow more and more as we get closer and start playing international games. We will see what decisions the head coach makes. I'm very relaxed though. I will not miss out through injury.”

“We stay in regular contact of course [Low and I], particularly because of my injury. We message each other and speak on the phone to discuss my progress and other matters. We're in close contact.”

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The German, who has scored three goals in as many matches for Dortmund since returning to action, also noted what he is aiming to achieve at club level this season - signing a new deal with the club on Friday afternoon.

“That we achieve the goals we've set ourselves as a club," he said after being asked wha That we get direct qualification for the Champions League and get to the final of the Europa League. Those are our aims and we have the quality to achieve them. We know we'll have to work even harder but the stronger our opponents are, the better we will perform. And then hopefully the World Cup.”