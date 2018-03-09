Italian Reports Claim Mateo Kovacic Destined for Real Madrid Exit Door With Juventus Circling

Italian giants Juventus are eyeing up a move for Real Madrid spare part Mateo Kovacic, according to reports in Italy.





The Austrian-born Croatia international helped Los Blancos reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the eighth consecutive year on Tuesday evening, brushing aside Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 on aggregate.

However, despite playing a significant role in the success, the 23-year-old knows once Luka Modric and Toni Kroos return his short run in the first-team could well be up, and according to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, as quoted by IlBianconero, Juve are keen to use his lack of game time as a persuasive tool.

The report claims that Kovacic could be heading for the Bernabeu exit door this summer, and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, who is a keen admirer of the former Serie A star, would be eager to add him into his pack.

0 - Real Madrid have not lost any of their 16 games with Mateo Kovacic in the #UCL (W14 D2). Start. pic.twitter.com/men2asAfbI — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 6, 2018

In the past, the player has hinted that a move back to Italy, where he starred at Inter Milan for two years, could happen, claiming: "Future? I don't know let's see. Milan? It's hard to talk about a return to the city of Milan right now. I loved to play in Italy and in Milan. You never know what the future might hold".

The midfielder has made a total of 21 appearances so far this term for Real Madrid, although nine of them have been from the substitutes' bench.

Los Blancos forked out £28m during August 2015 to secure the ball-winner and distributor; however, his time in Spain has not been a memorable one, with the player seemingly not trustworthy enough for boss Zinedine Zidane to be a regular feature.