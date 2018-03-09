Jurgen Klopp Aims to Continue 'Feel Good Factor' by Keeping Liverpool Squad Together This Summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he wants to keep his current squad together this summer.

Klopp made the comment after praising the way they have adapted since the departure of Phillipe Coutinho to Barcelona, per the Express.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Reds boast an array of attacking talent, including the Premier League's joint top goal scorer Mohamed Salah, as well as the likes of Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino.

Salah leads the scoring charts, alongside Harry Kane, with 24 Premier League goals so far this season. Meanwhile, Firmino has scored 22 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this term and Sadio Mané has chipped in with 14 from 30 games.

Klopp was pleased with the way his players adjusted to life after Coutinho, and showed how optimistic he is about the future of his club as infrastructure is being improved on and off the pitch.

Liverpool before Coutinho left:



Played: (32) 56.3% win percentage, 2.3 goals per game.



Liverpool after Coutinho left:



Played: (10) 60% win percentage, 2.47 goals per game.



(Opta) — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) March 9, 2018

“Coutinho was a dominant player in our game, when we weren’t at our best it was a good idea to give him the ball," Klopp said. “When he didn’t play we had to do the job differently. I’m glad it has worked well so far. We built a new stand, we’re building a new training ground and we’ve brought in fantastic players.





However, the German manger knows that his side needs to build even more momentum in order to continue the positive atmosphere around Melwood and Anfield.

“The club is in a very good moment but if we don’t perform tomorrow then it will feel different.

“We want to keep this team together and strengthen it.”

Liverpool could move up to second in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime, if they can produce some more exciting football to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.