Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named February's Premier League Player of the Month after directly contributing to six goals in three games he played during the period.

Salah, who has won the prestigious prize once already this season for his performances in November, began February with a brace against Tottenham at Anfield in a tense 2-2 draw.

He followed that up with a goal and assist in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Southampton at St Mary's a week later. The Egyptian was then on the score-sheet again when Liverpool thrashed West Ham 4-1, also providing another assist in that game.

"It's nice to win it again for the second time," Salah told LiverpoolFC.com.

"That's something good, but in the end I say I always try to help us to reach the three points and be in a better position, that's the most important thing. But it's something individual, this award, and it's nice to win it again."

Including his most recent goal earlier this month against Newcastle, Salah has found the net 32 times in all competitions since joining Liverpool from Roma last summer. As many as 24 of those goals have come in the Premier League and he's vying for the Golden Boot with Harry Kane.

The next outing for the prolific 25-year-old will see Liverpool make the short trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in an eagerly anticipated clash.

Elsewhere, Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has won February's Goal of the Month in the Premier League following his thunderous strike against Liverpool at Anfield.

The game ended 2-2, with Wanyama's effort cancelling out the early goal scored by Salah. The two teams then traded stoppage time goals in a thoroughly dramatic affair.

Meanwhile, Brighton boss Chris Hughton has won Manager of the Month for February.