Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Confident Ahead of 'Special Game' Against Manchester United

Mohamed Salah has said that he and his Liverpool teammates are confident going into what will be a 'special game' against Manchester United on Saturday.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via liverpoolfc.com), Salah stressed how important it is for his side to win the game.

“It’s a special game. Second and third play against each other so everyone plays for the three points,” Salah explained.





“We have confidence we can play like it’s a normal game. It’s important of course but in the end our target is just one target: we need to win the game and come back with the three points.”

On the whole, Salah is enjoying a fine first season back in English football. The Egyptian has scored 32 goals in 38 games since joining the Reds from Serie A side Roma last summer.

Salah is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League so far, with himself and Harry Kane both scoring 24 league goals each. He has an impressive rate of one goal every 92 minutes, on average, and has also notched eight assists.

“I’m enjoying the season, but the players make it easier and the boss also makes it easier for me,” Salah said.

“We had a good season so far because we’re still playing in the Champions League and in third position in the Premier League. We’re fighting to be in a better position.

“But as I said, results are the most important thing. I’m doing good and I feel good with the team and I’m trying to help the team always to get points.

“I try in every game to score, to do something different, but I’m happy about the results and about what we have right now.”