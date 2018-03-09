Manchester United reportedly 'believe they will win the race' to sign Tottenham center-back Toby Alderweireld this summer as the Belgian's contract stand-off in north London shows no sign of abating.

Alderweireld is thought to be holding out for a bumper pay package in line top defenders at other Premier League clubs and is therefore unlikely to sign a new deal. And Spurs may have little choice to sell this summer as a £25m release clause is set to come into effect in 2019.

United have previously been tipped to sell Chris Smalling at the end of the current season and according to The Sun, the Old Trafford are ready and waiting to swoop for Alderweireld.

The tabloid newspaper has also claimed that unsettled Spurs left-back Danny Rose is 'keen' on a move to United this summer. The 27-year-old was seemingly angling for a move last year when Manchester City were rumored to be interested and is thought to want to leave London.

Exactly how viable an approach from United would be remains to be seen. Both Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind are expected to leave the club at the end of the season, freeing up left-back places, but Luke Shaw is still considered a long-term option by manager Jose Mourinho.

With Rose eager to make a step up, The Sun seems to suggest that the only he would end up at Old Trafford is if Shaw is to be moved on, and that doesn't seem likely.

Despite his persistent injury and fitness trouble, the 22-year-old has impressed Mourinho this season with his attitude and the United boss seems intent on using him carefully to protect him.

Earlier this season, Mourinho claimed he couldn't think of many better left-backs in the world on current form, while just last month he declared that Shaw would be at the club 'for years'.

"He has been, for a few months, free of minor injuries that can stop [a player's] evolution and I'm really happy [with him]. I think he will be a Manchester United player for years," the manager said.