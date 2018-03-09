Man Utd Monitoring Juventus Superstar & Consider Making Outrageous £170m Offer This Summer

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, according to RAI Sport (H/T voetbal24.be).

The Red Devils are understood to be planning a major upgrade to their attack ahead of next season and are prepared to make a huge offer for the Juventus star, who helped down Tottenham Hotspur in Champions League action this week.

💎 10 of Paulo Dybala'S last 15 goals in all competitions have come away from home. 💪#ucl pic.twitter.com/iOfBVDbdQX — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 7, 2018

Dybala, along with compatriot Gonzalo Higuain, was on target for Italy's Old Lady at Wembley on Wednesday and was one of the key orchestrator's of Spurs' downfall - even after they'd snatched the advantage in Turin and opened the scoring in the second leg.

United have long been linked with the Argentinian striker, although they did sign Romelu Lukaku last summer. But with Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to depart Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho is thought to be quite keen on adding another forward to his ranks and Dybala seems to be the man.

The club's pursuit of French star Antoine Griezmann last year was hardly secretive, and he could be available in the summer, with his release clause due to drop.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

According to the source mentioned above, though, the Premier League side will tempt Juve with a £170m bid at the end of the season. The figure would represent the second-highest transfer fee of all time, with Brazilian ace Neymar currently the world's most expensive player after joining PSG from Barcelona for £198m last summer.

Whether or not United do move for the striker is something that's left to be seen, but it's likely they'll want to add someone else given that they're soon to lose Ibrahimovic and just can't seem to get their hands on the Premier League title in the post-Ferguson era.