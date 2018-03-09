Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview: Recent Form, Team News, Prediction and More

Manchester United take on rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford this Saturday, in what is expected to be an enthralling match.





With the top of the table so tight and only two points between the two sides, the teams know know everything is to play for in the race for second place.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Old Trafford:

Recent Form

Despite a shaky start to 2018 in January - including a rare league loss to Swansea and a shock FA Cup exit at the hands of West Bromwich Albion - Liverpool have been in fine form after confirming their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals, and are enjoying a six game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Confidence is flowing through Jürgen Klopp's team, with the attacking of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino in particularly impressive form.

Manchester United have maintained a decent form in recent weeks, after coming back from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace on Monday.

Mourinho's side have held their place at 2nd for the majority of the season, however Liverpool have creeped up on them in recent weeks, closing the gap to just two points.

Team News

Seven first team players will be out for United due to injury for Saturday's clash. Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones have been ruled out for consideration and Anthony Martial is also not likely to appear in the team on Saturday, after missing United's 3-2 win against Crystal Palace due to a knock.

Ander Herrera's muscle injury and Daley Blind's continuing ankle rehab means they will both sit the match out. Marouane Fellaini will also be missing from the United lineup as he awaits surgery on his left knee.

Although Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to training, the remaining concerns over his ACL surgery mean he will not be part of the team that takes on Liverpool at the weekend.

Amazing feeling to have made it to the quarterfinals. Looking forward to the next opponent! #UCL #YNWA 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hM9ZFeVAoX — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 6, 2018

Liverpool currently only have two injury concerns with Georginio Wijnaldum likely to miss the game due to continuing illness and Nathaniel Clyne still working on getting back to full match fitness.

Jürgen Klopp is expected to play a full strength Liverpool side against their old enemies, with Mohamed Salah and Virigl Van Dijk returning to the starting XI after being rested midweek for their Champions League clash against Porto.





Potential Manchester United Lineup: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young; McTominay, Matic, Pogba; Alexis, Lukaku, Lingard





Potential Liverpool Lineup: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Can; Salah, Firmino, Mané

Prediction

Manchester United vs. Liverpool 🔴



Tomorrow ⏳ pic.twitter.com/khxZ98bdTB — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 9, 2018

It will undoubtedly be a closely contested match between the two old enemies. It would come as no surprise if both teams made it onto the scoresheet this weekend.

While a game as big as this one isn never easy to call, Liverpool's attack have been exceptional, possibly making them the favourites to clinch the win.





Score Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Liverpool





