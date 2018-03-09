Mesut Ozil Appears to Like Instagram Post Poking Fun at Danny Welbeck After Win Against Milan

After a run of poor form, Arsenal finally seem to be getting their season back on track following an impressive 2-0 win against Serie A giants AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Goals from Aaron Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave the Gunners a significant advantage going into the return leg of the tie at the Emirates Stadium next Thursday.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, in spite of Arsenal being in a massively favourable position against the seven time European Cup winners, there are those who feel the north Londoners could be sitting in an even more favourable position than they already regarding the tie against Milan.

In the second half, England forward Danny Welbeck was given the opportunity to extend the Gunners' advantage as he was set away on a one-on-one against Italian starlet Gianluigui Donnarumma.

The 19-year-old keeper managed to come out on top in the end, but it was a close call as he pushed the ball into Welbeck's trailing leg before seeing it rebound out for a goal kick.

Taking note of the incident, an Arsenal fan with the handle ''now.arsenal' wrote a post on Instagram regarding the incident that read: "Absolutely gutted this didn't go in. Would've been a goal to sum up Danny Welbeck's entire career."

He went on to compare the 27-year-old forward to famous Disney character Bambi. The light-hearted post was so amusing in fact that it earned a like from Arsenal's midfield talisman Mesut Ozil who was clearly amused by the comparisons drawn between his teammate and a clumsy baby deer.

Arsenal's next game sees them take on Watford in the Premier League on Sunday with Arsene Wenger keen for his side to earn their first league win since the start of February.