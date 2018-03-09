New Statistic Proves Just How Key Mesut Ozil Has Been to Arsenal Following Contribution in Milan Win

German star Mesut Ozil provided both assists on Thursday night as Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 win over Italian side AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey were on target for the struggling Gunners, but it was Ozil's passing that unlocked the Rossoneri defence to set things up.

100 - Mesut Özil has now been directly involved in 100 goals in all competitions for Arsenal (37 goals and 63 assists). Maestro. pic.twitter.com/ZMHETXBVWi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2018

Ozil, who joined Arsenal from Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2013, has now had involvement in 100 goals for the Emirates outfit, with 37 goals and 63 assists to his name.

This is indeed a remarkable achievement for the World Cup winner, who has often been criticised for his perceived lack of enthusiasm on the pitch.

He was linked with a move away for most of last year but, unlike Alexis Sanchez, remained with the Gunners and could go on to attain legendary status among the club's fans in years to come - especially if he keeps this up.