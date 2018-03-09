Sandro Ramirez Unwilling to Return to Goodison Park & Says He Wants to Stay at Loan Club Sevilla

Everton forward Sandro Ramirez has revealed that he would like to remain with current loan club Sevilla after moving back to Spain in January.

The 22-year-old Spaniard only joined the Toffees in the summer, but it certainly seems like he's already made up his mind regarding his future at Goodison Park. The firing of Ronald Koeman, who brought him in from Malaga, had impacted him negatively as new boss Sam Allardyce didn't appear to have him in his plans.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Ramirez only made three starts in the Premier League before moving to Sevilla on Deadline Day, and has only made one since returning to Spain. But he has revealed that he will speak to the club about letting him stay, despite their refusal to include an option to buy in his loan deal.

“I would like to stay next season, I have it clear," the striker told Diario ABC de Sevilla (H/T the Liverpool Echo).

“It is a competitive and demanding club. I will speak with Everton to tell them that I want to continue.”

"In mid-January my representative told me that Sevilla was interested, I had it very clear, I wanted to leave Everton and come here,” he added. “The contract here was solved quickly, but with Everton the negotiation was very hard.

“They were insistent, I spoke clearly with the Everton board and I told them that I wanted to come to Sevilla. They did not let me put the option to buy, I wanted to go out and play at Sevilla and I accepted it.”