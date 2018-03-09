Spanish Report Claims Liverpool Midfielder Prefers Real Madrid Move in Summer

Speculation surrounding the future of Liverpool's contract rebel Emre Can has been echoing for some time now, with most fans anticipating the German star to run down his contract at Anfield before completing a free transfer to Juventus in the summer.

However, according to new reports from sensationalist Spanish news outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid have thrown their hat into the ring in an attempt to lure Can to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, and the 24-year-old midfielder prefers a move to Real Madrid over Serie A or remaining in the Premier League.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

According to the report, Can is aware Florentino Perez is an admirer of his and is willing to wait for Los Blancos to move for him as opposed to signing an early deal that would see him move to Turin.

Despite being one of the more divisive figures among fans, Can has proven on a consistent basis this season that he is a top quality asset for any team, making an understated contribution to the Reds' success this campaign, culminating in six goals and five assists in 36 appearances.

Despite speculation surrounding his future, Can is yet to make a decision on his future and could potentially opt to extend his stay with Liverpool, especially with influential figures as Steven Gerrard urging the German to remain with the club.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Overall, Liverpool have enjoyed a successful 2017/18 campaign, with Klopp guiding them to third place in a highly competitive Premier League table, as well as progressing to the quarter finals of the Champions League after a 5-0 aggregate victory over Porto.

Liverpool's next game sees them clash with fierce rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday as both English giants vie for the security of second place, with the Red Devils currently edging out the Merseyside outfit by two points.