Tottenham Handed Fitness Boost as Toby Alderweireld Returns to Training After Hamstring Injury

Tottenham have been handed a huge boost as the club revealed via Twitter that centre-back Toby Alderweireld is being integrated back into first-team training.

The Belgium international missed Spurs' 2-1 Champions League defeat to Juventus on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Alderweireld had previously returned to action after a three-month layout in February, when he played in Tottenham's 2-0 FA Cup victory over Newport, but subsequently aggravated his hamstring.

TEAM NEWS: @AlderweireldTob (hamstring) is in the early stages of integrating in parts of First Team training. pic.twitter.com/u9aKstZAzK — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 9, 2018

Tottenham are out of the Champions League but the FA Cup still offers Mauricio Pochettino's side a chance to win a trophy. The north London club will play Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in the quarter finals. Alderweireld will miss their league game to Bournemouth at the weekend, but could potentially be fit for their trip to Wales.

The 29-year-old joined Spurs from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid in 2015. Since his arrival at White Hart Lane, the Belgium international has made a total of 78 appearances for the club. This season, amid a number of injury setbacks, he has managed 19 appearances in all competitions.

TEAM NEWS: @ericdier (elbow) sustained an injury during our game against Juventus and is undergoing assessment to determine his availability for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/f8OsIDxvQx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 9, 2018

Meanwhile, the club also confirmed that Eric Dier sustained an injury in their midweek defeat to the Serie A side. The defensive midfielder injured his elbow in the tie and had to be replaced by Erik Lamela.

Dier is set to undergo a fitness test ahead of Spurs' clash with Bournemouth to determine the seriousness of the injury and subsequently whether he'll be available for selection.

Pochettino's side could climb to third in the Premier League table if they beat the Cherries on Sunday - with Liverpool set to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in Saturday's early kickoff.