West Ham Star Insists He Isn't Thinking About His Future at the Club as Questions Continue

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini says he isn't thinking about his future as he focuses on helping the Hammers remain in the Premier League this season.

David Moyes side are 14th in the top flight standings at the moment with nine games left to go, but that hardly means they're safe, with just three points separating them from 18th-placed Crystal Palace.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Lanzini, who joined the Londoners from Al-Jazira in 2016, is contracted to the club until 2020, yet it appears that he may not be planning to see it out, given his latest comments.

While the player insists he's fully committed to helping the Irons stay up, he has admitted that his future is 'something else', although he isn't thinking about it just yet.

"I think we'll stay up," he told Sky Sports ahead of West Ham's clash with Burnley on Saturday. "That's all I am focusing on at the moment and I believe we will stay up. What happens in my personal future is something else but it's not something I'm thinking of."

Lanzini has scored three goals and delivered five assists in 18 Premier League starts this season. And he will be hoping to have a good performance against Sean Dyche's Clarets at home this weekend.

The Hammers will need a string of positive results to ensure their safety at the end of the season, but Lanizini isn't looking past his side's next game.

"Every game is important to us and we're not really looking any further than this game [against Burnley]," he insisted. "We've worked really hard this week and whatever happens after that we'll have to see then."