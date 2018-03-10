Arsenal Legend Claims Mesut Ozil Could Be Sold Amid Rumours of Managerial Change

By 90Min
March 10, 2018

Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes that Mesut Özil's future in north London would be at risk if Arsène Wenger leaves the club this summer.


The former Gunners centre-back is known to have been critical of the World Cup-winning playmaker before but in his latest jibe, Keown claimed that potential suitors for Özil would be few and far between.

Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

"The next manager coming in might want to sell Özil," Keown told BT Sport - quoted by the Sport Review. "I don’t know whether that’s the type of player [they would want]. [But] I’m not sure who would buy him."


Despite recently signing a new deal with the club, ending the possibility of Özil walking away from Arsenal for free this summer, Keown believes that his five-year spell in London could come to an end if a more ruthless manager takes over the reigns from Wenger.


Özil first moved to north London in 2013 in a £42m deal which was largely made possible by Real Madrid signing Gareth Bale from Tottenham.

The Germany international is one of the most loved characters in the Arsenal fanbase despite the criticism that is often directed at the 29-year-old, often surrounding his work ethic and attitude.

After spending years seeing their best players leave the club when the going gets tough at Arsenal, a new manager would quickly see backing from supporters disappear if the decision is made to offload the former Schalke midfielder.

