Bayern Munich Boss Leaves Future Uncertain After Claiming He 'Never Spoke About Retirement'

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has rubbished recent talk suggesting that he would retire at the end of the season.

The 72-year-old will see his contact in Bavaria expire in the summer and after recently praising former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel, many expect to see Jürgen Klopp's successor move to the Allianz Arena next season.

SASCHA SCHUERMANN/GettyImages

However, Heynckes is adamant that his praise for Tuchel had nothing to do with his own future and insisted that he still has a "valid" agreement with the Bayern hierarchy.





"I can only say nothing at all is decided yet, because, until, now I have definitely never said I will retire in the summer," Heynckes said - quoted by ESPN. "I have only ever referred to our agreement from last year which is still valid.

Heynckes pitches Thomas Tuchel as his successor, saying that Dortmund are playing worse football without him. — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) March 7, 2018

"Regarding the Sport Bild interview, I only stressed my appreciation for my colleague Thomas Tuchel, who I know very well. But if you study the context of the whole interview, I also praised many other coaching colleagues as well."

Bayern will be looking to take one step closer to securing the Bundesliga title for a sixth consecutive time this weekend when the league's lowest scoring team, Hamburger SV, visit Bavaria.

Despite a frustrating goalless draw against Hertha BSC recently, Heynckes side responded last week by hitting four past SC Freiburg and a similar scoreline can be expected this weekend.