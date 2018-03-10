Everton 2-0 Brighton: Toffees End Seagulls' Unbeaten Run in Dominant Goodison Display

Brighton's seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions was brought to an end as Everton secured a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Gaetan Bong's own goal and Cenk Tosun's maiden home strike handed the visitors their first defeat since the 4-0 drubbing to Chelsea in January - a loss compounded by Anthony Knockaert's red card late on.

Sam Allardyce's men leapfrog Chris Hughton's side back into the top half of the Premier League and continue their fine home form - taking 23 points from a possible 30 under the 63-year-old.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Seamus Coleman dragged a shot wide before Phil Jagielka saw a header held by Mathew Ryan as the hosts started in impressive fashion.

Everton's pressure was unrelenting in the opening period and Yannick Bolasie wasted a glorious chance at the back stick as he prodded a Gylfi Sigurdsson corner just wide.

Glenn Murray stung the palms of Jordan Pickford with a rare opportunity for the visitors, while Tom Davies saw appeals for a potential penalty waved away by referee Roger East.

Annnd a Brighton player not named Lewis Dunk has surrendered an own goal. This one to Gaëtan Bong to put Everton up 1-0. — Rotoworld Premier Lg (@Rotoworld_PL) March 10, 2018

Brighton were clinging on as Ryan palmed a Sigurdsson cross-cum-shot away before Bolasie sent two good chances over the bar and past the post within five minutes of each other.

Murray and Sigurdsson then traded chances as both sides failed to find that elusive breakthrough before the interval.

Pascal Gross drove a low effort the wrong side of the post as the Seagulls started the second 45 in brighter fashion before Shane Duffy charged down Wayne Rooney's long distance drive.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Brighton's resistance finally relented on the hour mark. Bolasie jinked inside, curled a cross towards the far post for Walcott and Bong, in an attempt to prevent the forward notching, guided the ball past Ryan.

Substitute Jurgen Locadia's fierce effort was deflected over by Coleman as Brighton sought an immediate response, while Anthony Knockaert curled an opportunity high and wide soon after.

And Tosun made them pay with 14 minutes to go with his second Everton goal. A lovely one-two between the striker and Leighton Baines culminated in the left-back playing a pass across the box and, after he'd set himself, Tosun fired into the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Knockaert with some of the scummiest behaviour you’ll see today — Daniel (@Dan_J_Farrell) March 10, 2018

Gross almost caught Jordan Pickford out with a speculative drive immediately from the kick off before Knockaert was given his marching orders for a two-footed lunge on Baines 10 minutes from time.

There was a terrific reception for forgotten man Davy Klaassen as he was handed his first league appearance for six months in an eight-minute cameo before Dominic Calvert-Lewin's industry earned the Blues a late penalty.

The forward was hauled down by ex-Evertonian Duffy but Rooney's spot kick was expertly tipped away by Ryan. It mattered not, however, as the hosts saw out the game to pick up all three points.

