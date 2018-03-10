Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Ryan Sessegnon is capable of playing for a big club.

That is the verdict of Slavisa Jokanovic, the wonderkid's manager at Fulham, who was quoted in the press (h/t 101GreatGoals) talking about the future of his star man.

Sessegnon has drawn widespread praise from fans and the media for his displays for the Cottagers this term, and his excellent form has led to a number of Premier League clubs retaining more than a passing interest in prising him away this summer.

Jokanovic admitted that Sessegnon has the ability to one day make the step up from the Championship to a higher level, but insisted that the 17-year-old's sole focus right now was on helping Fulham move forward on the pitch.

Jokanovic said: “There is so much news about him but he’s OK, he tries for us and is focused on the job which is immediately in front of him.

“We can’t help the gossip and the rumours around him. It is part of his profession and he must live his life despite this sort of situation.

“His physicality is fantastic. He can attack from both positions (left wing and left-back). I use him where it is best for the team. It depends on the situation."

“It’s a more natural position for him to be an offensive full-back. He can be an offensive full-back for some big team.”

Sessegnon has even been tipped to make a late push for a shock place in England's World Cup squad for this summer's international tournament in Russia.

The left-sided player, who is contracted to Fulham until the summer of 2020, has plundered 14 goals and four assists in 39 appearances for the Londoners so far this term.

It is this form that has attracted the likes of United, Tottenham and even other European giants like Real Madrid, and it won't be long before Fulham reluctantly have to cash in on their best player.