Man Utd Set To Pay £9m Additional Fee to Monaco When Anthony Martial Nets Next League Goal

Manchester United will have to pay AS Monaco £9m when Anthony Martial scores his next Premier League goal, according to The Sun.

Martial is currently on 24 league goals in as Red Devilsince his move from Ligue 1 in 2015 for £54m, only one behind a specific clause in his contract.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The specific clause in Martial's contract is that once he scores 25 Premier League goals, then United have to pay the principality side £9m as his contract states.

The former Monaco man has been waiting for his 25th league goal in a Manchester United shirt, with his last coming in late January, the winner away to Burnley.

Anthony Martial's next goal will cost #mufc a fortune 💰 pic.twitter.com/1phPS9vtR4 — utdreport (@utdreport) March 8, 2018

Since the game at Turf Moor, Martial failed to score in his next four league appearances, before missing the dramatic 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Martial is no stranger to scoring against Liverpool at Old Trafford as he marked his debut in England with the third goal in a 3-1 win in 2015, but has not been named in the squad to play against the Reds because of an injury problem.

In other news, Paul Pogba will also miss the Liverpool clash, with the former Juventus man pulling out of training on Friday.