Second-place Manchester United hosts third-place Liverpool on Saturday in a crucial late-season Premier League matchup.

United (62 points) has a two-point lead over Liverpool in the table but sits 16 points behind leaders Manchester City with just nine games remaining. With the hope of a Premier League title all but lost, both United and Liverpool will now turn their domestic attention to finishing in the top-four and gaining automatic qualification for next year's Champions League. United has a nine-point advantage over fifth-place Chelsea while Liverpool is seven points clear.

One advantage for Liverpool coming into Saturday's match is that the side is already through to the quarterfinal of the Champions League, as the Reds coasted to a 0-0 home draw with Porto after thrashing the Portuguese side 5-0 on the road three weeks ago. United, on the contrary, drew 0-0 at Sevilla and have the second-leg of that tie on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

When these two sides met in a league face-off at Anfield in October, Jose Mourinho's conservative approach frustrated the hosts in route to a 0-0 tie.

See how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, March 10, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on NBC Sports Live.