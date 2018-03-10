Paul Merson Predicts Arsenal 'Have Enough' to Beat Watford But Admits Match Won't Be Easy

Former Arsenal attacking midfielder and now TV pundit Paul Merson believes Arsene Wenger's men should have enough to overcome Watford this weekend but knows it will not be an easy test for a side so low in confidence.

The Gunners had recorded just one win in their last six outings across all competitions ahead of their 2-0 victory at Milan on Thursday evening, tasting defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, Ostersunds FK, Manchester City and, most recently, Brighton.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Merson stated the north Londoners should be capable of beating the Hornets at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday - a place that has been much more fruitful than on their travels so far this term.





"Arsenal have got to beat Watford. Surely. Surely. If they don’t, I don’t even want to think about it," the 49-year-old pundit said.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

“I’m not saying they’ll win bullishly, I’m saying it with more hope than anything. They’re struggling; their confidence is low.

“Watford are out of the relegation zone, they’ve had a good couple of results, but Arsenal should have enough to get past them.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Hornets make the trip on the back of just one defeat from their last five outings, which have included a 4-1 hammering of Chelsea and a pair of 1-0 victories over Southampton and West Brom.





But following Arsenal's comfortable and classy win in Milan, Wenger knows the importance of claiming maximum points this weekend against a side who have beaten Arsenal 2-1 in their last two meetings.





“What is important is to add a win to another win to build up the belief again”, Wenger told the Guardian in his pre-match press conference. “That is for us absolutely the most important.”