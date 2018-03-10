Pochettino Takes Dig at Juve's 'Pressure on Referees' But Challenges Spurs To Learn From UCL Exit

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed his side need to learn from their European exit after revealing the Juventus hierarchy "put pressure on the referee" during both legs of their Champions League clash.

Spurs had the slight edge when the Old Lady travelled to Wembley after securing a 2-2 draw in Turin.

A first-half strike from Son Heung-min had Tottenham in the driving seat during the second leg before quickfire goals from Gonzalo Higuaín and Paolo Dybala dumped the north London side out of Europe.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Pochettino has since revealed how representatives from Juventus put pressure on the match officials before both legs of their tie and has claimed Tottenham need to learn from the Bianconeri's experience in Europe.

"It is two games against this type of club," Pochettino said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "One on the pitch and one outside the pitch. It's a massive situation that you must learn from. Juventus are specialists because they have the habit to win and the habit to put pressure on the referee.

"I am only describing what I saw and how they behaved because I like to learn and to improve and we saw how the sporting director [Beppe Marotta] put pressure on the referee at half time.

TEAM NEWS: @ericdier (elbow) sustained an injury during our game against Juventus and is undergoing assessment to determine his availability for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/f8OsIDxvQx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 9, 2018

"The owner stayed in the tunnel before and during the game. [Andrea] Agnelli was on the field during the warm-up. And [Pavel] Nedved.

"I don't want to go further, I am only describing the situation."

Spurs return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to the south coast where they'll face Bournemouth.

An early second half striker from Christian Eriksen was all that separated the two sides at Wembley earlier this season and a similar result will give Tottenham a huge boost in their push to secure Champions League football next season.