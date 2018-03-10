Real Madrid Boss Hints at Neymar Interest After Admitting He Would 'Fit in at Every Club'

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has lavished praise on Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar by admitting he could play for any club across the world.

The Spanish giants have been heavily linked with the former Barcelona man in recent times after speculation of unrest in Paris started to emerge merely months after Neymar sealed his move to PSG in the summer, after the club triggered his €222m release clause.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

Neymar has dominated Ligue 1 this season having scored 28 goals in 30 games but his season was brought to an abrupt end when he sustained a broken metatarsal which required surgery, all but ending his hopes of returning for the remainder of the domestic campaign.





As PSG crashed out in the earlier stages of yet another Champions League knockout round campaign at the hands of Real Madrid, Zidane spoke glowingly of the 26-year-old to reporters in his first press conference following his side's progression to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Neymar legitimately is bigger than Ligue 1 and PSG. He only moved to PSG to use them as a stepping stone to move to Real Madrid. — ± (@Kroosology) March 10, 2018

"Neymar would fit in at every club because he is very good just as other players. I'm not going to talk about a player that is not mine," Zidane said, via ESPN.

"They [PSG] paid €222m, that's what it is. When I was bought [by Real Madrid] they paid €72m or something like that and I thought it was crazy. Ten years later it's €222m... in 10 years time or even earlier than that, they might spend €400m."

In other news, Zidane looked to ease speculation regarding the future of Gareth Bale as the Wales international has struggled to cement his place in the Frenchman's starting eleven this season.

Zidane added: "He is not lacking anything. Gareth is doing well but there are other players, too, and there are important games left to play.

"Gareth is a crucial player for us and will continue to be throughout the season. I speak to him and it's not a problem. He knows where he is. I have to select a team every three days and that is what I do. Bale is important but so are other players."