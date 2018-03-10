Report Claims Liverpool Are in Talks to Sign Brazilian Stopper for World-Record Fee

Liverpool made Virgil van Dijk the most expensive defender in the world when they signed him from Southampton in January. And as sources in Brazil would have it (H/T Birmingham Mail), they're ready to break the record for the priciest goalkeeper purchase as well.

According to said sources, the Reds are currently involved in talks with Italian Serie A side AS Roma over a move for Brazilian stopper Alisson Becker.

Jurgen Klopp is understood to have made the recruiting of a world-class keeper a priority ahead of the summer transfer window and it is believed that the Roma man is being viewed as the top choice.

The 25-year-old joined the Italian side from Internacional in 2016 and has seen his stock rise over the past year. He is now Brazil's No.1, ahead of Manchester City star Ederson, which is really quite something.

Even Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon, who knows a thing or two about playing between the sticks, has given a ringing endorsement of his rival.

"Alisson is a surprise only for those who haven't seen him before," Buffon told Italian TV last month.

"What really strikes me is how he deals with dangerous situations so efficiently. That gives his team a lot of confidence."

It will take a world-record fee for a keeper to bring Alisson to Anfield, but the reports in Brazil also indicate that the player wants the move as well, which could make things a tad easier for the Reds, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also thought to be interested in approaching Roma for him.