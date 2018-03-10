REVEALED: The Reason Why Russia's Most Incredible Stadium Won't Be Seen at This Summer's World Cup

While much speculation surrounds England's participation in the Russian-hosted World Cup this summer, one thing fans will not get to witness is FK Krasnodar's Roman Colosseum-inspired stadium.

The state of the art stadia, aptly named the Krasnodar Stadium, has wowed fans with its unique video screen, which wraps 360 degrees around the top of each stand.

The monstrously impressive display lights up the 34,000-seater stadium during the pre-match build-up and whenever the hosts find the back of the net, which has been quite a frequent occurrence so far this campaign for the second-placed Russian Premier League side.

However, incredibly, and sadly for those travelling to Russia this summer, FK Krasnodar's awe-inspiring ground will not feature in this summer's celebration of world football.

According to the Daily Record, the decision to overlook the billionaire bankrolled Krasnodar Stadium left locals outraged, and understandably so.

Had the spectacularly modern amphitheatre been selected, it would have provided the southern club with yet another memorable day during a whirlwind decade, which has seen the home side rise from the third division to challenging at the peak of the top tier thanks to super-rich owner Sergey Galitsky.

However, as it is, the football fans who descend on Russia this summer will be able to feast their eyes on Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov-on-don, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Samara, Ekaterinburg, and Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad, where England will play their Group G games, should the recently discussed boycott be abstained.