Alan Pardew Criticises West Brom Players for Lack of Fight Shown in 1-4 Defeat Against Leicester

Alan Pardew has openly criticised his West Brom players for showing a 'lack of fight' in their 4-1 defeat against Leicester on Saturday at the Hawthorns.

Baggie's striker Salomon Rondon got the home side off to a positive start when he met Oliver Burke cross and guided it past Kasper Schmeichel.

However, from then on, the away side put in a ruthless display after goals from Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Kalechi Iheanacho and Vincente Iborra ensured more misery for under-pressure Pardew.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

This defeat now means that the former Newcastle United boss has won just once since he succeeded Tony Pulis as West Brom head coach in November.

Pardew rues the moment his side went behind after a well crafted goal that was expertly finished by Mahrez, admitting they lost all hope.

"From that moment on we lost our belief, there's no doubt about that," Pardew said, via the Daily Mail. "We lost our shape and our spirit to a degree. That is something I've only experienced once before here, in the Huddersfield game, when I thought our spirit and our confidence hit the floor.

"That is a worry, and in the run we're on. I still don't think it's an excuse, so I made that clear to the players after. And the third and fourth goals were always coming."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Pardew added: "I had a fan shouting, 'you don't care' at me from the sidelines. He couldn't be more incorrect. We've worked so hard on the team this week in terms of trying to change things, trying to inspire the team.

"I'm going to have to sleep on this result and come up with how we're going to go forward. Before you even ask me the question, will I speak to upstairs? Course I will, because it's getting difficult. My pride on the sideline is such I don't want to stand for that last 15, 20 minutes and watch that, my teams are better than that. I want my team here to be better than that.

"I will talk to [the board] and get a feeling of what they think because they might think a change is a better thing for the club, I don't know."

West Brom's form since late August. Good grief. pic.twitter.com/lBufFmrCep — Joe Brewin (@JoeBrewinFFT) March 10, 2018

West Brom stay in rock bottom in the Premier League table, eight points adrift from safety. The Baggies have now lost six league games in a row and Pardew now faces arguably the toughest challenge in his mangerial career in trying to keep them up.

Their next game is on Saturday against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium - Pardew will know that every match from now on is a must win game.

