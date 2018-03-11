Allegri Reportedly Learning English in Preparation Should Arsene Wenger Leave Arsenal This Summer

Juventus manager Max Allegri is reportedly trying to get a grasp of the English language in case Arsene Wenger leaves Arsenal this summer.

The 50-year-old is ready to say yes to the Gunners and harbours a secret desire to work in the Premier League according to the Sun, and is trying to learn English to prepare himself for the possibility of the job becoming available at the end of the current season.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Allegri has long been linked with the Arsenal job now, and rumours have only intensified after he masterminded a brilliant Champions League last 16 win over the Gunners' fierce rivals Tottenham, who were poised to progress after going 1-0 up at Wembley in the second leg, only for Juve to come back and win 2-1 after a change in formation and personnel by the manager.

The former AC Milan boss, who is under contract with the Old Lady until 2020, has overseen tremendous success at the Juventus Stadium since his arrival in 2014. To date, he has claimed a Scudetto and Coppa Italia cup double in every single season, and been named Serie A's 'Coach of the Year' on two occasions.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The tactician, who publicly distanced himself from Arsenal after the Spurs win, has established himself as an top coach over the past few years but arguably needs a Champions League title to be considered among the very best - Allegri has twice been on the losing side in European finals, and will be hoping to go one better this year.

Should he triumph, and Arsenal end their season poorly, calls will grow even louder from fans of the north London giant for Allegri to replace Wenger

