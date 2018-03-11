Angry West Ham Fans Slate Joe Hart on His Return to Side Following Another Blunder

By 90Min
March 11, 2018

West Ham flocked to Twitter to tear into Joe Hart for a sub-par return to the starting XI against Burnley at the weekend.

Tensions were already running high after spectators made their way onto the pitch as part of a protest against owners David Gold and David Sullivan, and the 30-year-old did not cover himself in any glory for his contributions on the day.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Hart was at fault for the third and final goal, which was scored easily by Chris Wood after he parried Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson's strike from the edge of the box.

It was just the latest in a long line of poor performances this season by Hart, whom will have hoped for a solid campaign with the World Cup just around the corner.

Irons supporters appear to have had enough of Hart and his poor form, and they are now calling on manager David Moyes to reinstate Spanish stopper Adrian as the number one.

West Ham are in serious danger after the 0-3 defeat; the club lie 16th and are just three points above the drop with eight games to go.

Performances are poor, results are worse and the general feel around the club at the moment is simply toxic at this point - fans crowded the director's box at the London Stadium as they voiced their displeasure at Gold and Sullivan.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now