Angry West Ham Fans Slate Joe Hart on His Return to Side Following Another Blunder

West Ham flocked to Twitter to tear into Joe Hart for a sub-par return to the starting XI against Burnley at the weekend.

Tensions were already running high after spectators made their way onto the pitch as part of a protest against owners David Gold and David Sullivan, and the 30-year-old did not cover himself in any glory for his contributions on the day.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Hart was at fault for the third and final goal, which was scored easily by Chris Wood after he parried Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson's strike from the edge of the box.

It was just the latest in a long line of poor performances this season by Hart, whom will have hoped for a solid campaign with the World Cup just around the corner.

I for one, will not be returning to West Ham to watch any football with my children, until I am certain my kids don’t have to witness what they saw yesterday!The whole club, should hang their heads in shame. How could Moyes pick Hart?Championship football for us next season ☹️ — James Cody (@jamesdcody) March 11, 2018

The one positive I can take from today is that I don't expect to see Joe Hart in a West Ham shirt again. Adrian hasn't been on amazing form, but Hart is so poor. So so so poor. — Chris Burrell (@deanashtonsfoot) March 11, 2018

So everyone being so happy to Joe Hart back in goal...where you at? #WHUFC — West Ham News/Views (@WHUFC_News_6) March 10, 2018

Looks like Joe Hart finally made a save then... it was a cracking stop too in fairness, somehow managing to claw Noble away from beating seven bells out of a pitch invading fan. #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/59FGnLWthI — Dan Storey (@DapperDan) March 10, 2018

Joe Hart was fucking diabolical today. His distribution appalling. No confidence, no authority, no nothing. Ogbonna clearly doesn't like playing with him either. — cb (@claretnblueHQ) March 10, 2018

3-0 Burnley and it it's an absolute HOWLER from Joe Hart. Oh wow, this day is utterly horrendous. #WHUBUR — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) March 10, 2018

Irons supporters appear to have had enough of Hart and his poor form, and they are now calling on manager David Moyes to reinstate Spanish stopper Adrian as the number one.

West Ham are in serious danger after the 0-3 defeat; the club lie 16th and are just three points above the drop with eight games to go.

Performances are poor, results are worse and the general feel around the club at the moment is simply toxic at this point - fans crowded the director's box at the London Stadium as they voiced their displeasure at Gold and Sullivan.

