Arsenal's Watford Win Saves Jack Wilshere Embarrassment After Being Called Out Over Pre-Match Tweet

By 90Min
March 11, 2018

Arsenal's return to form continued with a 3-0 win over Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, thanks to goals from Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The result rounded off a pleasing week for The Gunners followingm victory over AC Milan on Thursday, and it also spared the blushes of one of the side's midfielders.

Tweeting the day before the match, Jack Wilshere described the match as a chance for Arsenal to prove that they had "cojones", a reference to claims from Watford striker Troy Deeney that The Gunners "lacked cojones" following their defeat to Watford earlier in the season.

Many Arsenal fans were unsurprisingly concerned about how the Tweet might look had The Gunners slipped up this afternoon.

Wilshere was a seventy eighth minute substitute for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the win, which also saw Troy Deeney have a penalty saved by Arsenal's Petr Cech as the goalkeeper became the first person to keep 200 clean sheets in the Premier League.

