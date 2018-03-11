Arsenal's Watford Win Saves Jack Wilshere Embarrassment After Being Called Out Over Pre-Match Tweet

Arsenal's return to form continued with a 3-0 win over Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, thanks to goals from Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The result rounded off a pleasing week for The Gunners followingm victory over AC Milan on Thursday, and it also spared the blushes of one of the side's midfielders.

Tweeting the day before the match, Jack Wilshere described the match as a chance for Arsenal to prove that they had "cojones", a reference to claims from Watford striker Troy Deeney that The Gunners "lacked cojones" following their defeat to Watford earlier in the season.

Big game tomorrow! A chance to show we have some 'cojones' 😉 let's do this lads 💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/qVEaHgkmSl — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) March 10, 2018

Many Arsenal fans were unsurprisingly concerned about how the Tweet might look had The Gunners slipped up this afternoon.

Don't let this backfire Jackie — Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnan21) March 10, 2018

Should bang when we lose. — S. (@Zeus_Cannon) March 10, 2018

Nice tactical bang when we lose — Nic (@nicolaskues) March 10, 2018

In before this gets 50k RT’s when we lose 2-1 — sam (@IwobiFlick) March 10, 2018

Tactical bang for when we lose to a Troy deeney penalty tomorrow — olly hudson (@OllyBobHudson) March 10, 2018

Wilshere was a seventy eighth minute substitute for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the win, which also saw Troy Deeney have a penalty saved by Arsenal's Petr Cech as the goalkeeper became the first person to keep 200 clean sheets in the Premier League.