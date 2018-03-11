Barcelona Midfielder Admits He'd 'Open the Door' to Allow Neymar to Return to Nou Camp

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitić has made a stunning claim over the future of his former teammate Neymar - claiming that he'd be willing to welcome back the Paris Saint-Germain man with open arms should he decide to return.

Speaking after his side's comfortable 2-0 win over Malaga, via Marca, the Croatian midfielder weighed-in with his opinion on the future of the tenacious Brazilian, and claimed that he'd be more than happy to see him make a return to the Camp Nou.

Rakitić said: "He has not told me anything, but if it's up to me, I would open the door right now.

"Not only because of the relationship I have with him, but because of the type of player he is. I would always put Ney on my team."

Neymar is currently back at home in his native Rio de Janeiro, where he recently had surgery to aid his broken foot. Despite impressing in his debut season with the Ligue 1 giants - scoring 19 goals in 20 league games - the 26-year-old is widely-believed to be regretting his world record smashing €222m move to Paris, with the skilful forward already missing life in Spain.

The former Santos prodigy will be desperate to return to first-team football as soon as possible, allowing the necessary time to regain his form ahead of the World Cup in Russia this summer. Brazil were humiliated in the 2014 competition, as Germany hammered them 7-1 in the semi-final.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

