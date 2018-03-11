Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Praises Players' Calmness Amid Crowd Trouble During West Ham Win

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was pleased with his team for their 'calmness' during their win over West Ham on Saturday, despite crowd trouble that marred the afternoon.

The Clarets earned a 0-3 win over the Hammers at the London Stadium thanks to second half goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, who scored a brace.

It was only Burnley's second victory of the 2018, with the first coming last weekend in a 2-1 win against Everton. Despite earning three points the Clarets remain in seventh place in the Premier League table, but they are now just two points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

However, Burnley's win was somewhat overshadowed by crowd trouble during the game. Hundreds of fans confronted West Ham's board members, while the game was in progress, protesting on a concourse at the London Stadium. Some fans even ran onto the pitch on several occasions.

Clarets manager Dyche was delighted with his side for their calmness and their performance during the second half amid all the crowd trouble around them.

As quoted by Sky Sports, the 46-year-old said: "The first half they were the better side, we weren't at the races.

Well played Burnley as their players let young West Ham fans sit safely on their bench amidst crowd trouble. pic.twitter.com/VYYkXpV9WN — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 10, 2018

"What kept us really in it was the diligence to the simple stuff, to the basics. We kept our shape and did all the little details in the game to just about hang in there.

"They had a couple of good chances. Pope makes a save. We had one shot over the top and it was a reminder to us that you can't give anyone a moment in this division.

"In the second half it was a very good display. We stayed calm with some interesting things going on today so the players stayed calm and delivered a good second half."

Dyche also said that his side will not get carried away with themselves after reaching 43 points for the season.

He continued: "We're still a side who don't have a delusion of grandeur. We're still having to work for everything and we're trying to improve and make progress.

"I'm delighted as manager because that's 43 - the record number of points over all the Premier League seasons. The players have earned that."