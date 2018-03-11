Carlos Carvalhal Hails 'Epic Point' As Swansea Survive Huddersfield Town 'Opera'

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal was delighted with his team's point at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday as they survived a Huddersfield onslaught to come away with a share of the spoils.

The Swans played for 80 minutes with ten men but produced a heroic defensive display to restrict the Terriers to half-chances, despite spending almost the entire game on the back foot.

Carvalhal said that the result was all that mattered, despite Swansea having less than 20% possession in the game.

What a brave display! 👏🙌💪 #HUDSWA#Swans earn a valuable point after playing most the game with 🔟 men. pic.twitter.com/cB39Yc39ul — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 10, 2018

“Huddersfield played opera – they moved the ball from side to side and we had to listen to their music for a long time,” Carvalhal told SwansTV.

“But the most important thing is that in the end, we achieved what we wanted. It was an epic point.

“Before the game we felt a point would be good, but afterwards it feels massive because of the circumstances of the game. We got a point because my players showed big character."

Jordan Ayew was the man given his marching orders after just ten minutes for a dangerous challenge on Jonathan Hogg, leaving his brother Andre to plough a lone furrow up front.

0 - Swansea City didn't attempt a single shot in return - the last team to not attempt a single shot in a Premier League match was Blackburn Rovers vs Tottenham Hotspur in April 2012. Blank. https://t.co/9ihbCf0TTK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2018

“It is not easy to play against Huddersfield," Carvalhal added. We prepared all week with two attackers, Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew, to give us a bridge to attack.

“But when we lost Jordan so early, we lost that bridge and I knew then it would be very difficult to attack. We had to defend, but that didn’t just mean putting everybody in our box. We had to defend with quality and we did that.

“In the end it’s a point that tastes sweeter than sometimes three points do.”

The Swans are now four points clear of the relegation zone, but do not play again in the Premier League until the 31st March. They host Tottenham in the FA Cup next weekend before the international break.