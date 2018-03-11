Crystal Palace Could Offload Christian Benteke to Chinese Super League in £20m Summer Deal

Christian Benteke may become the next high-profile player to join the Chinese Super League, with Crystal Palace hoping to offload the Belgian striker in the summer according to the Sun.

Benteke joined Palace from Liverpool for £27m in 2016, but after a good start to his career at Selhurst Park he has flattered to deceive this season, scoring just two goals in 24 Premier League appearances.

The Eagles have apparently accepted that they are unlikely to recoup the fee that they splashed out for Benteke two years ago, but their best chance of a good deal would be to sell the 27-year-old to China.

Many ex-Premier League players have opted for the rejuvenated CSL in recent times, with Oscar, Ramires, Javier Mascherano and Odion Ighalo among those.

Benteke started his career in Belgium before moving to the Premier League with Aston Villa in 2012. His performances at Villa Park earned him a £30m move to Liverpool in 2015, but he never really settled at Anfield.

After signing for Palace, the Zaire-born striker scored 15 Premier League goals last season, but has struggled to replicate that form during this campaign. Palace have found goals hard to come by this season, and are currently sitting in the relegation zone.

Benteke could boost his chances of a lucrative move away with positive performances for Belgium at this summer's World Cup, where Roberto Martinez's team face England, Tunisia and Panama in Group G.

An Achilles tendon injury ruled Benteke out of the 2014 World Cup, so he will be determined to make up for lost time in Russia.