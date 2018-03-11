David Wagner Claims Huddersfield 'Created Enough Chances to Win' in Frustrating Draw With Swansea

David Wagner lamented missed chances as Huddersfield missed the chance to climb six points clear of the relegation zone after being held to a 0-0 draw by Swansea.

Swansea played for 80 minutes with ten men after Jordan Ayew's early dismissal for a rash tackle on Jonathan Hogg, but Carlos Carvalhal's side produced a resilient defensive display to come away with a point.

The game produced some remarkable statistics highlighting Huddersfield's dominance, and Wagner was keen to praise the Terriers' performance despite the unsatisfactory result.

30 - Huddersfield attempted 30 shots vs Swansea City without scoring today, the most by a team without a goal in a Premier League game since Man Utd v Burnley (38 shots, 0 goals) in October 2016. Wayward. pic.twitter.com/IYBiVZmZBV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2018

"You have to separate the performance and the result," Wagner told HTTV. "I think we created enough chances to win this game.

"We kept a good balance behind the ball and the last time we played overload against Bournemouth we looked weak, but today we looked strong.

“This is of course frustrating that we didn’t have three points, but how we performed and created chances was good, we hit the bar and the post."

The two hits of the woodwork to which Wagner alludes came in the second half courtesy of Steve Mounie and Tom Ince, but these chances were few and far between.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"You cannot ask for much more, sometimes you need luck and the football god has to be on your side, today this wasn’t the case," added Wagner.

“At the end, I think this could be a crucial point. The supporters pushed us and were unbelievable, they were very patient and in the end you can take a lot of positives from this game”.

Huddersfield face another relegation six-pointer next weekend against Crystal Palace, who are currently in the bottom three.