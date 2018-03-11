England Legend Impressed With Tottenham Star's Development Under Mauricio Pochettino This Season

Despite being on the receiving of a barrage of criticism from Tottenham Hotspur fans this season, Dele Alli has been praised for his recent form by England and Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard.

Speaking after Tottenham's disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Italian giants Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, Lampard stated that he has been impressed with Alli's development into a much more well rounded midfielder (quotes via HITC):

"I think this season if you are going to say one think about Dele Alli - we know that he can score goals, he was fantastic last year - now he tries to come to feet and link up quite a lot.





"I think he has got the athleticism to go beyond and really get into the box and hurt them.”

After scoring 22 goals in all competitions last season, Dele Alli has scored a measly five during this campaign. However, while the goals may have seemingly dried up, the English starlet's importance to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side has not diminished.

At just 21 years of age, the England international has improved his all round game this season, becoming a more consistent influence - if not as extravagant - influence on Tottenham's midfield.

Dele Alli will be hoping he can guide his side to FA Cup glory this year and a top four finish this year, as the club aim to build upon a number of season's chasing an illusive first domestic trophy since 2008.