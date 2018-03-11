Jose Mourinho Insists He Doesn't Care Whether Critics Think Man Utd Deserved Victory Over Liverpool

Jose Mourinho came out swinging after Manchester United secured a 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Saturday, as he insisted he could not care less if people believed his side were not worthy winners.

Marcus Rashford's brace in the first half ensured the Red Devils were in the driving seat for most of the proceedings as Liverpool failed to make their time in possession count where it mattered most.

An own goal from Eric Bailly offered the Reds a lifeline late in the second term but the damage had already been done as United moved five points clear of their fierce rivals in the race for second.

Following his side's victory Mourinho was asked whether the first win over Liverpool since early 2016 was a perfect performance, he told Sky Sports: "Perfect result. Yes. Three points is very important.





"I wouldn't go so far as saying it was a perfect performance. In the first half, the game gave us the opportunity to be direct, fast and score goals, more than we did. We were worth the win.





"Our wingers made a huge sacrifice to control their full-backs. It was a complete performance by us with two different halves, which I think we deserved.

"Even if people this we didn't deserve it - I don't care. We've got three points, a very important victory and I am happy."

Having been criticised for his defensive approach against the league's fellow big hitters, Mourinho stressed his side were in control throughout, even when they did not have the ball.

He added: "The first half was our half and the second half was Liverpool's half. But our first half had goals and danger, who knows what could have happened if [Juan] Mata had scored a fantastic goal to make it 3-0.

"In the second half Liverpool controlled by having the ball, United controlled not having the ball. I don't remember David [De Gea] having to make an amazing save or many dangerous situations.

"Even after Liverpool made it 2-1, which could have pushed them for more, my team was completely in control at set pieces and corners. You can be in control when you don't have the ball you can be in trouble when you have the ball.

"In the second half that was not our intention - it wasn't a plan. Liverpool pushed us to a more defensive situation, credit to them, but we were in control and our full backs they defended very well."